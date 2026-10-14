Kim Ji-seon Cuts Ties with Colleague Who Took Her Wedding Gift Money Without Reciprocating: “I Went to Their Second Child’s First-Birthday Party, but They Didn’t Come to My Wedding. Don’t Live Like That”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Ji-seon opened up about her hurt feelings as she shared why she cut ties with a fellow entertainer.

A video titled “How Far Should You Go with Wedding Invitations? | Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjeo” was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjeo” on the 14th.

That day, Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin continued their conversation about relationships while discussing various aspects of weddings. In particular, their experiences of reevaluating relationships around weddings and other family occasions came up, and Kim Ji-seon shared a story about cutting ties with a former colleague.

Kim Ji-seon began, “You end up sorting out your relationships. I’ve cut ties with someone too. Someone I used to work with.” She continued, “I went to everything—their wedding, their first child’s first-birthday party, and their second child’s first-birthday party. But they never showed up for me—not once,” expressing her disappointment.

She had made sure to attend all of the other person’s important family occasions, but received no reciprocation at all. Kim Ji-seon said that although she had attended everything from the person’s wedding to their children’s first-birthday parties, she was snubbed when her own important moment came around, and opened up about how hurt she felt at the time.

When Kim Hyo-jin said, “You had four kids, though,” Kim Ji-seon stressed, “Leaving aside the fact that I had four children, they didn’t even come to my wedding.”

Kim Ji-seon criticized the person, saying, “I thought maybe they were having financial difficulties, but they went to events for producers and writers. This person only cared about this (sucking up).”

She also spoke directly about the feelings she had held back. Kim Ji-seon added, “I said straight to their face, ‘Don’t live your life like that.’ Their character...” making clear that she was disappointed in the person’s behavior.

Listening to her, Kim Hyo-jin said, “But people like that don’t last long. It all comes back to them.” Kim Ji-seon agreed, adding, “That’s right. They’re not in this business anymore.” They agreed that how you treat people and the relationships you build over time matter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.