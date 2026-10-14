Go Young-wook appalled by Kian84’s hygiene habits—“Wears the same underwear for three days”; “If we’d met in prison, I’d have given him a proper dressing-down”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo’ra, criticized Kian84’s hygiene habits.

On the 14th, Go Young-wook wrote, “Jesus Christ... If I’d met a guy like this in prison, I would have given him a real dressing-down.” He continued, “As someone who changes his underwear at least twice a day, I can’t understand how anyone could live so disgustingly on their own. But how can he be like that while living with a group and even filming?” He posted the pointed remarks about Kian84. Go Young-wook then sighed, saying, “This isn’t anything new, but the entertainment industry is in its last days too.”

The remarks came as Go Young-wook criticized Kian84’s hygiene habits, which have recently become controversial. On the recent Netflix Original Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2, Kim Yeon-koung revealed that Kian84 had farted in front of several people while they were on their way to a restaurant. Dex asked, “Did you check his underwear?” Kim Yeon-koung replied, “He’d already gone three days without changing it by then. I checked,” leaving people stunned.

Later, after meeting a guest who was about to enlist, Kim Yeon-koung asked about maintaining cleanliness in the military. When Dex said, “Not washing can get you in trouble under military law,” Kim asked Kian84, “So did you learn the wrong thing in the military?” Kian84 said, “They kept telling me to wash when I was in the military, so maybe that’s why I don’t feel like washing now that I’m back in civilian life.” Kim Yeon-koung said, “I wondered why he would go to his bed while still sweaty and lie down with his head on that pillow,” expressing serious doubts about Kian84’s hygiene.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was sentenced in 2013 to two years and six months in prison on charges of sex crimes against minors and served his sentence. After his release, he tried to return to the entertainment industry but has effectively been unable to resume his career. More recently, Go Young-wook has taken aim at several celebrities one after another, using his account to speak out about issues in the entertainment industry. He has also publicly criticized the actions of well-known figures in the past, at times putting himself at the center of controversy.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.