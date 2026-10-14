Kim Sook reveals she was forced off ‘Tobap’: “I was the only one cut; I don’t want to eat with Heebab and Hyun Joo-yup, who survived”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Kim Sook said she was cut from ‘Saturday Is for Eating.’

A video titled ‘You eat so well, so why were you fired? Can we finally talk about it? The truth behind Kim Sook’s ouster from a mukbang show (?)’ was released on the VIVO TV YouTube channel on the 14th.

A subscriber asked Kim Sook and Song Eun-i, “Now that I think about it, it seems like you two don’t do mukbang variety shows. Kim Sook worked hard on ‘Saturday Is for Eating’ but didn’t survive. What happened?”

Kim Sook said dejectedly, “I got cut, you know.” Song Eun-i said, “What are you going to do if you get cut from a book program and a mukbang show, too?” Kim Sook said ruefully, “I’ve been cut from two programs in my life: ‘Secret Reading Group’ and ‘Saturday Is for Eating.’ After I got cut, I stopped eating on Saturdays. I was the only one cut. Heebab and Hyun Joo-yup survived.” Since it was a mukbang show, she had to eat large amounts, but it seems she couldn’t keep up with the appetites of Heebab and Hyun Joo-yup, two of the entertainment industry’s best-known big eaters.

She then joked, “Honestly, I don’t want to eat with those two. They’re not even in the human realm. They have no human side.” She also revealed she still had a soft spot for mukbang variety shows, saying, “I ran into the producer of ‘Bob Bless You’ recently, and they told me I eat well. Let’s go back to ‘Bob Bless You.’”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.