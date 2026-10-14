“Choi Soo-jong drinks and hits”... Ha Hee-ra speaks out about domestic violence rumors (“You Quiz on the Block”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Ha Hee-ra directly addressed rumors of domestic violence.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired on the 14th.

After greeting Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, Yoo Jae-suk carefully brought up the death of Choi’s mother. Choi had to record “You Quiz on the Block” right after his mother died on the day of Chuseok. “I asked whether we should postpone filming, but you said you wanted to go ahead as scheduled, so we invited you to join us. You must have a lot on your mind, and we’re grateful you’re here,” Yoo said.

Asked about their image as one of the entertainment industry’s most devoted couples, Choi Soo-jong said, “I’m glad to live with the pressure of that [devoted husband] image. I like it even more because I feel it guides me down the right path.” Ha Hee-ra said, “It’s not a bad image, so I’m grateful. I hear people ask our acquaintances whether we really never fight,” also bringing up the absurd rumors.

Ha Hee-ra said, “There was gossip that [Choi Soo-jong] drinks and hits. I heard it from people around us and was so shocked. They said he puts on special events because he feels sorry [for hitting].” She shook her head, saying it was completely untrue. She added, “The children might hear those things, so I told them, ‘Whatever you hear, the mom and dad you’ve seen with your own eyes are the truth.’ The children also became more at ease about those rumors, and now they’re strong-minded.”

Choi Soo-jong said, “If not for the four miscarriages, I think I would have been like other husbands. After experiencing a miscarriage, I thought I should treat Ha Hee-ra well. That’s why I do what I can around the house.”

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.