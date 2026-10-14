Park Joon-geum suspended from TV for slapping a PD who told her to pour a drink? “I only calmly challenged a director who was swearing; the story got distorted and became an article” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Joon-geum directly addressed the rumors surrounding her and voiced her sense of injustice.

Episode 985 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 14th, featured Park Joon-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung as guests, sharing candid stories.

That day, Park Joon-geum spoke out about past rumors surrounding her. Regarding the rumor that she had slapped a PD who told her to pour a drink, she expressed her frustration, saying, “The article itself was so exaggerated and sensationalized. I’m more the type to get slapped than to slap someone, aren’t I?”

Explaining what happened at the time, she said, “Back in our day, directors swore a lot, and I calmly challenged them about it, saying, ‘That’s not right.’” She added, “The story was blown out of proportion and they said I slapped someone, but that isn’t true. They also said I was suspended from appearing, but that’s not true either.”

Ham Eun-jung, who was listening, recalled having worked with Park Joon-geum on a production and described what she was really like. “I’d heard rumors too. People said she was really scary, but when I met her, she was much sweeter than I expected,” she said. The way Park Joon-geum was in person was quite different from what Ham had heard before working with her.

Ham Eun-jung then cautiously speculated about how the rumors surrounding Park Joon-geum may have started. “I can sort of see where the rumors came from. When rookie actors are feeling intimidated, she wants to protect them, and when other people are giving them a hard time, there are things she says in those moments,” she explained.

She added, “She’d say, ‘Rookie actors should be able to relax, if anything, so how can you intimidate them? Let’s keep the atmosphere positive.’ Since she steps in when others can’t, I think her words may get distorted.”

Park Joon-geum looked out for junior actors so they wouldn’t feel intimidated on set, and spoke up herself when situations were unfair. Ham Eun-jung said that while these actions may have left a strong impression on those around her, they actually came from a desire to look out for her juniors.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.