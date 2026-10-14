Han Yun-seo breaks down in tears at family meeting: “Her husband took on the role of breadwinner amid his father’s business failure and cancer battle” (‘Lovers of Joseon’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Han Yun-seo of Lovers of Joseon has concluded an emotional meeting between the families.

The episode of TV CHOSUN’s Lovers of Joseon, which aired on the 14th, featured Han Yun-seo’s family meeting.

Before the meeting, Han Yun-seo and her mother made thorough preparations, including learning about the poet her future mother-in-law likes. The two headed to the venue with nervous hearts. “I never thought there would be a family meeting in my life. I guess it’s all about timing,” Han Yun-seo said, while her mother happily replied, “It’s not timing—it’s fate.”

But as the meeting drew closer, the tension grew. Choi Sung-kuk said, “When I had my family meeting, my father-in-law and mother-in-law, as well as my own father and mother, all asked me for digestive medicine. Everyone on both sides was asking me for it. I didn’t realize they were nervous, but they were.” Jung Yi-rang also expressed concern, saying, “I’ve seen cases where one wrong thing said turns into an argument and the wedding is called off.”

The family meeting began amid the tension. As it got underway, the conversation naturally turned to praising the son, who was also the prospective groom. When the praise continued, the panelists were taken aback and asked, “Are family meetings usually like this?” As Han Yun-seo’s expression grew complicated, her younger sibling changed the subject, saying, “Isn’t she pretty?” Han Yun-seo’s mother then said, “When I saw her on TV, I was a little worried as the bride’s mother, perhaps because she seemed not to like my daughter. But the moment I met her in person, I felt relieved.”

But Han Yun-seo’s expression did not soften, and her prospective husband said, “Let’s praise Yun-seo a little now.” Han replied, “You should be the one to praise me,” and when his mother heard her, the mood turned chilly.

There was a reason his mother had kept praising her son. With his father’s business failure, cancer battle and worsening health, including heart surgery, the prospective groom had taken on the role of breadwinner. Han Yun-seo said, “When we were dating, he told me about it. He said that because he had to take care of his parents, he was unable to find a girlfriend, so there were things he couldn’t do. He said he had planned to devote this life to his parents without getting married.” She continued, “I was grateful, too, because now that he was thinking about marriage after meeting me, he wouldn’t be able to help his parents as much as before, would he? Honestly, I worried, ‘What if his parents felt hurt?’ But seeing them so readily thank him for everything he’d done and support him, (I was grateful).” The prospective groom said, “That’s why my mother started working as a caregiver,” and Han Yun-seo shed tears of gratitude and guilt. His mother said, “I was worried my son might never get married. I must have been more worried than Yun-seo’s mother. I’m working hard now so I won’t have to leave difficult things for my son to do.”

His mother then bowed her head and said, “I’m sorry I didn’t like you,” and Han Yun-seo’s mother also shed the tears she had been holding back.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.