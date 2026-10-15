'23-year-old public service worker' BIG Naughty has already registered his marriage to the person he had a decade-long unrequited love for... "Legally married"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer BIG Naughty (real name Seo Dong-hyun) has become legally married to his partner, whom he had loved unrequitedly for more than 10 years.

On the 14th, a representative of his agency, H1GHR MUSIC, said of BIG Naughty's marriage, "They have already filed their marriage registration and are legally married."

BIG Naughty had earlier made headlines by personally sharing the news of his marriage in a group chat where he communicates with fans. By telling fans the happy news before an official announcement through his agency, he showed his exceptional affection for them.

BIG Naughty said, "I wanted to tell you first, before people found out. There's one more thing happening before the end of this year," and added, "I've decided to spend my life with the person who appears in many songs, including 'Vancouver' and 'Vancouver 2.'"

He went on to thank his fans, saying, "Thanks to you, songs like that were able to reach the world, and I think I learned a lot because of that. I'm always grateful to you, but I want to thank you once again. I'll come back as a more mature young person." He expressed his gratitude to the fans who had listened to and supported his music for so long, while also announcing a new beginning in his life.

The news of BIG Naughty's marriage feels all the more special because he has found love with the partner known to have been the object of his long-standing unrequited love. He previously revealed that he had had an unrequited love for a woman for more than 10 years, and that they later became a couple. At the time, he drew attention by explaining that he had poured the feelings he had kept inside for so long into several songs, including 'Vancouver.' 'Vancouver' and 'Vancouver 2' are particularly well known among fans as songs that bring to mind BIG Naughty's love story. Congratulations have been pouring in since news broke that he, after expressing his feelings for one person through music for so long, has now promised to spend his life with that partner.

Born in 2003, BIG Naughty first made a name for himself through Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 8.' He has showcased his signature songs, including 'Let's Call It Love (Feat. 10CM),' 'Vancouver,' and 'Romantic Symphony (Feat. CHANGMO, Jay Park),' demonstrating his distinctive musical talent. He has been serving as a social service worker since the 10th of last month.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.