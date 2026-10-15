Is that really Kim Heung-guk? Bald head and a mustache gone white: “Because he’s a goose dad + social stress”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Heung-guk, who recently revealed that he is losing his hair, drew laughs after showing off his white mustache and bald head.

On the 14th, a video titled “Kim Heung-guk Keeps Coming On Strong for 20 Minutes | Hanjan Jurak EP.05” was released on the YouTube channel “Yangrak 1-beonga.” Kim appeared as a guest in the video and met with Choi Yang-rak and Kwon Jae-gwan to talk about a range of topics.

As soon as he saw Kim Heung-guk, Choi Yang-rak greeted him warmly, saying, “Oh, Mr. Always-Coming-On-Strong!” Kim replied with a shy smile, “Thanks for inviting me again.”

Thinking back to what Kim Heung-guk used to be like, Choi Yang-rak asked, “Where did all that energy you used to have go?” Kim replied, “It’s because I’ve been resting too much,” drawing laughs. Kwon Jae-gwan, who was sitting beside them, added an encouraging, “Now get back to it and go full throttle again.”

Choi Yang-rak then remarked on how much neater Kim Heung-guk looked. “You look so much better. I thought you’d show up looking a little scruffy and tough,” he said, expressing surprise at the change from what he had expected.

Kim Heung-guk joked in response, “You have to look presentable. You never know when you’ll get a call. But today it came. Finally.” When Choi Yang-rak asked again, “Have you been off for a long time?”, Kim admitted, “I’ve been off for a long time,” but added confidently, “Now that I’ve been on ‘Yangrak 1-beonga,’ it’s all over.” The remark seemed to signal that he was gearing up to return to broadcasting after a long hiatus, and brought a cheerful mood to the set.

The conversation also turned to Kim Heung-guk’s appearance. Choi Yang-rak looked closely at his mustache and asked, “Did you shave it?” Kim replied, “I didn’t shave it; it’s just turned white. If I dye it, it’s still got life in it.” In other words, it wasn’t that he had shaved his mustache and looked neater; it had turned white and become less noticeable.

As if to prove his point, Kim Heung-guk also took off his hat. His bald head, hidden beneath it, was revealed, and the unexpected sight sent the set into fits of laughter. From the story about his mustache to his unabashed reveal of his bald head, the moment fully showcased Kim Heung-guk’s trademark candor.

Kim Heung-guk had previously made headlines by revealing that he was losing his hair. On the 17th of last month, he announced that he had been selected as a promotional model for a hair-loss treatment brand.

At the time, Kim Heung-guk confessed, “I had a lot of hair when I first debuted, but after ‘Horangi Nabi’ became a hit in the late 1980s, my busy broadcasting schedule, life as a goose dad, and extreme stress caused by various social issues all piled up, and my hair loss became severe.” He explained that although he once had a full head of hair, his hair loss worsened as years of work and various circumstances converged.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.