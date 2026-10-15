Kang Kyun-sung and his fiancée, 14 years his junior, mutually agree to premarital chastity: “I failed to keep it in the past; I decided because she’s the one I’ll marry” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kang Kyun-sung of the group Noel stunned the studio by revealing that he and his fiancée, actress Yoo Ha-jin, who is 14 years younger, are observing premarital chastity.

Episode 985 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Radio Star, which aired on the 14th, featured actor Park Joon-geum, comedian Kim Young-chul, actress Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung of Noel as guests, showing off their wit.

That day, Kang announced the surprise news that he was getting married on October 30. His bride-to-be is actress Yoo Ha-jin, who is 14 years younger. The two had briefly known each other in the past, then reunited nine years later and are now set to tie the knot.

Kang shared the special connection he had with his bride-to-be. “We actually had a brief flirtation nine years ago. I met her nine years ago, but the age gap was too big—14 years,” he recalled. “I was 37 at the time, and she was 23, so after we’d had dinner a few times, I felt guilty, thinking, ‘This doesn’t seem right,’ and stopped contacting her.”

He went on to say, “We were only followers [on social media], so I just knew how she was doing. Then, nine years later, an acquaintance said, ‘I know someone nice. Don’t you think it’s time you got married too?’ They offered to introduce us, but when I saw her, I realized it was that same person.”

Although they both remembered each other, their reunion did not immediately turn into a romance. Kang explained, “She said, ‘He’s the guy I had dinner with briefly nine years ago. I don’t need to meet him.’ But I said, ‘We know each other, so let’s just have a meal together after all this time,’ and we did. We got along so well that things developed, we started dating, and eventually promised to get married.” They had not continued their connection nine years earlier because of the age gap, but after meeting again years later, they naturally opened up to each other.

It also didn’t take long for them to decide to marry after becoming a couple. Kang said they had started dating in mid-February and “it hasn’t even been a few months,” adding that they would marry after eight months of dating.

He pointed to an inner change as the reason he decided to marry despite their short relationship. Asked whether he felt certain enough to make that decision, he replied, “When I was still lacking in many ways, I used to look for someone who was right for me. With her, I can grow together, and I found myself willing to let go of things.”

But the biggest talking point on the show that day was Kang’s revelation that he was observing premarital chastity. When the hosts brought up his long-known belief in premarital chastity and asked, “Have you finally abandoned that belief?”, Kang surprised everyone with an unexpected answer.

He said, “A lot of people see how quickly we set the wedding date and ask, ‘Is it a premarital pregnancy?’ But we have no experience. We haven’t made love.”

Kang emphasized that his bride-to-be was not being forced to follow his beliefs. He explained, “It turned out this way because we share the same outlook. It’s not that she doesn’t share that belief and is being forced into it because of me. I didn’t ask her to make a vow of chastity just because I wanted her to, either.”

He also reflected on the times in the past when he had failed to keep his belief. Kang confessed, “Back then, I did that, so how well could I really have kept it? There were so many days I didn’t keep it, and I feel terribly sorry. I’m embarrassed when I look back at my past, but when I met the person I’m going to marry, I thought, ‘I should at least try to keep it with her.’”

When Jang Do-yeon remarked, “You must feel excited while you’re holding back,” Kang joked, “That’s what makes it a real honeymoon.” Kim Gu-ra responded, “So that’s why you’re getting married so quickly,” sending the studio into laughter. The hosts’ suggestion that his desire to observe premarital chastity was also tied to his decision to marry after a short relationship added to the amusement.

Kang also did not hide his practical concerns as the wedding approached. He said, “These days, couples enjoy a lot of the things they’d get to enjoy after marriage before they even get married. I’ve seen people say that as a result, they have less to look forward to after the wedding, but our expectations are really high.”

He continued, “Recently, she’s been worried, saying, ‘There isn’t something wrong with you, is there?’” Then he added confidently, “That could be the case. I need to prove it quickly,” drawing laughter once again.

Kang once again spoke candidly about his past. “It’s hard to know how to talk about it, because there were so many years when I didn’t keep my belief. I feel sorry and embarrassed,” he said. He added, “Fortunately, my male hormone levels are high,” bringing the lighthearted mood to a close with his characteristic wit.

Meanwhile, Kang will marry actress Yoo Ha-jin, who is 14 years younger, on October 30.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.