Park Joon-geum, 64, maintains a size 33 figure: “I weigh 43 kg and can fit into children’s clothes” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Joon-geum surprised viewers by revealing her exceptional self-care routine.

Episode 985 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 14th, featured actress Park Joon-geum, comedian Kim Young-chul, actress Hahm Eun-jung, formerly of T-ara, and Kang Kyun-sung of the group Noel as guests, discussing a range of topics.

Park Joon-geum drew attention that day when she revealed that she does not usually exercise. Contrary to expectations that she kept her figure in shape through regular workouts, she said she felt that the physical activity she had done since her school days was already enough.

Park Joon-geum explained, “When I was in middle school, my school was at the top of a mountain. I had to hike every morning and evening. After spending three years like that, and studying dance through college, I felt I’d already gotten all the movement I’d need for a lifetime.”

She added, “So I don’t exercise at all. I only watch what I eat. But when I travel or have plans, I eat as much as I want for the other person’s sake.”

She also spoke candidly about her tastes. Park Joon-geum said, “I like rich, savory and sweet things. But I don’t eat ramen because of the broth.”

She also explained why she is so meticulous about managing her weight. Park Joon-geum said, “If I don’t watch my weight, I’ll gain a lot. If I gain around 1 kg, I go on a diet right away.”

Park Joon-geum then surprised the cast by revealing her current weight and waist measurement. “I weigh around 43 kg. My waist is between 23 and 24 inches. That’s a Korean size 33,” she said, prompting admiration. When Kim Gu-ra remarked, “You could fit into children’s clothes, too,” she replied, “That’s right. I sometimes buy children’s clothes,” adding to the surprise.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.