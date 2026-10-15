Nam Bo-ra, married to a businessman, loses 9 kg three months after giving birth to a son: “I worked hard at breastfeeding”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra said she had lost 9 kg 100 days after giving birth.

On the 13th, the web variety show “Bora Unni Dongsaeng” was released on the YouTube channel “STUDIO OMG.”

When the subject of dieting came up, Nam Bo-ra spoke about her postpartum weight-loss experience, saying, “When you carry a baby for 10 months, it’s not just your belly that gets bigger. Your muscles grow too.”

She went on to explain, “If you feel your belly, the rectus abdominis muscles have separated, so (your finger) slips right in. They check at the postpartum care center how far the muscles have separated, and two fingers fit in. They say that in severe cases, even a fist can fit.”

Nam Bo-ra added, “They say it goes back if you work hard at managing it, but it is hard. You shouldn’t tease moms about having a postpartum belly.”

Nam Bo-ra said she had gained 13 kg during pregnancy and weighed 62 kg, adding, “I’m 53 kg now, so I’ve lost 9 kg. I really worked hard. When you breastfeed, the weight drops off quickly, so I really worked hard.” She also shared a postpartum weight-loss tip.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman her age in May last year and welcomed a son last June.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.