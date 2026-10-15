Lim Jin-mo Lost His 32-Year-Old Son Five Years Ago; Wears His Late Son’s Socks: “I Think We’re Together” ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Popular music critic Lim Jin-mo expressed his longing for his late son.

A preview featuring Lim Jin-mo aired on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block on the 14th.

Korea’s leading popular music critic Lim Jin-mo made a surprising admission that drew laughs: “How can I keep up with songs these days? Would I even hear CORTIS’s ‘REDRED’ right now? I wouldn’t.” He then teased that he would reveal how to properly listen to K-pop these days, sparking curiosity.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk faltered, saying, “Your son in 2021...” Lim Jin-mo’s son battled a brain tumor and passed away in 2021 at the young age of 32.

“He left me behind and went first. These are my son’s socks. I think of it as us being together,” Lim Jin-mo said, pointing to the socks he was wearing, adding to the poignancy.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.