38-year-old Stephanie has been dating her 'boyfriend in his 60s' for six years... firmly shuts down Hwang Yun-seong's flirting ('Legendary Man')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Stephanie, formerly of the group The Grace, mentioned her partner of six years, who is 23 years her senior.

The MBN variety show 'Legendary Man,' which aired on the 14th, featured a 'Trot Men and Women Death Match' special.

That day, Hwang Yun-seong of the Warrior team and Stephanie of the Women's Reign team struck up a curious tension ahead of their one-song showdown. Hwang said, "I had my fortune told recently, and they said I'd be a good match for an older woman who'd really keep me in check. Maybe that's why we got paired up," revealing his excitement. MC Jang Min-ho chimed in to liven things up, saying, "I heard that when the production team asked about your ideal type, you said it was someone like Stephanie."

Hwang Yun-seong said he liked the Teto-type woman and again made a bold play for Stephanie. But the mood shifted when the 'Of Course' game began. Stephanie asked, "You like Teto-type women like me, don't you?" Then she said, "You know I have a boyfriend, right?" leaving Hwang flustered.

Meanwhile, Stephanie previously confirmed in 2020 that she was dating former baseball player Brady Anderson, who is 23 years her senior.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.