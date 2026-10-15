Shim Yi-young at odds with husband Choi Won-young over their children studying abroad: “He says he doesn’t think he can be a ‘goose dad’”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Shim Yi-young and Choi Won-young clashed over their children studying abroad.

On the 14th, a video titled “The Day I Went to Eat Jumbo Shrimp with Yi-young and Yoon-hee” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

Hwang Jung-eum met actresses Shim Yi-young and Jo Yoon-hee, whom she had become close friends with while appearing on SBS’s The Escape of the Seven. Hwang asked, “Yi-young, you and Won-young are so happy together. I’m curious about your secret.” Shim replied, “We don’t fight much. We hardly ever fight, but recently, for the first time, we were talking and both raised our voices. That was the only time we actually fought, shouting at each other. Our younger daughter was there, and when she saw us fighting, she was so surprised that she started crying. Through her tears, she said, ‘Mom, go apologize.’”

Shim said, “When I asked, ‘Why should I apologize?’ she said, ‘Dad doesn’t apologize, does he?’ It’s not that Dad never apologizes, but since he’s the scarier and stricter one at home, she had assumed on her own that he wouldn’t say something like that. That day, Won-young was really angry and told our daughter to pack her bags and go with him. The first thing I said was, ‘Are you going with Dad?’ I was nervous because it was the first time I’d ever said something like that. But then she slept just fine.”

Jo Yoon-hee had recently gone to a camp in Malaysia with her daughter. Hwang asked Shim, “Have you ever thought about sending your kids abroad to study?” Shim lamented, “I’d like to, too, but my husband doesn’t want to. I said, ‘Just for three months,’ but apparently everyone says it’ll only be three months and then doesn’t come back. He said he didn’t think he could be a ‘goose dad.’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.