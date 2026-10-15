Seo In-young poked in the eye by her “witch nails,” left with a dark bruise... “My eye was black and blue”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young suffered an eye injury because of her “witch nails.”

On the 14th, a video titled “Seo In-young’s Ultimate Gyaru Look, So Shocking It Left Japanese Locals Stunned—Unveiled for the First Time” was posted on her YouTube channel.

Seo In-young, who was planning a two-day, one-night trip to Japan, showed her excitement by even changing her nails. After decorating them more elaborately than usual, she said, “When you go to Japan, you have to look Japanese. I spent two hours putting these on at home. I didn’t have time to go.”

In Japan, Seo In-young took on the challenge of trying gyaru style. Among the various types of gyaru, she tried Yamanba gyaru makeup, known for its most striking look. Transformed beyond recognition, she went out onto the streets, snapping photos and immersing herself in the gyaru style.

When she met the production crew the next morning, Seo In-young showed them her bruised eye and said, “My eye was black and blue. I got like this while taking off yesterday’s makeup. At first it was just a little bruised, but then it started bleeding.”

Seo In-young then went to Don Quijote, partly to buy gifts for her subscribers. The production crew asked, “How much are you planning to spend?” and Seo replied, “Once I get going, I don’t know what I’ll do.” As soon as she arrived, she eagerly filled her basket with items and ended up spending a whopping 1 million won. The crew asked, “What are you going to tell your dad?” Seo replied, “I’ll just say I bought gifts for my subscribers. He’ll pay for those. He only dislikes it when I spend money on myself.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.