Park Eun-young can afford to buy fruit at a department store after becoming an “ad queen”: “I’m not exactly well-off, but this is good value for money”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Chef Park Eun-young showed she lives up to her “ad queen” title.

On the 13th, a video titled “Today’s opponent is the refrigerator before the move” was posted on Park Eun-young’s YouTube channel.

Park said she was preparing to move into her newlywed home. “My husband has lived in this house for years, since before we got married, and we’re moving in a week. I’d let the house get messy, but when I heard the filming crew was coming, I tidied up just this area.”

“When you’re about to move, it feels like a waste to stock up the refrigerator. So I’m going to make a simple meal with the ingredients in it,” she said. “I was going to throw this refrigerator away because the house we’re moving into already has one installed, but my older sister happened to move recently. Her new place didn’t have a refrigerator, so she said she’d take this one. She’s been living without a refrigerator for a month.”

Park said, “Now that she knows she’ll be able to use this refrigerator in a week, she’s been contacting me almost every day. She says it’s been ages since she’s had cold water.” She added, “But when I opened the refrigerator this morning, the light wouldn’t come on, and it seemed to be losing its cold air. I urgently called a repair technician, and we just managed to get it fixed this morning. Now my sister can use it.”

Park then showed her own refrigerator. When the production crew mentioned the melon, Park said, “I’ve bought one at a department store before. Of the things I buy at department stores and supermarkets, the ones that are definitely tastier from a department store are meat and fruit. I don’t think there’s much difference with vegetables.” She continued, “It’s really delicious. When you try it, you think about how much each slice costs, but this is good value for money. I think I paid 30,000 won for a whole one. It’s expensive, but it’s definitely delicious.”

“I’m not well-off enough to buy groceries at Hyundai Department Store, but I thought I’d try it once, so I bought some,” Park said, offering the production crew a taste of the melon as well. After trying the department-store melon, the crew exclaimed, “It’s so delicious.”

Meanwhile, Chef Park Eun-young is gaining popularity through her appearances on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” and, subsequently, JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.” Park drew attention on the latter show with “Meatball Queencard,” a parody of I-DLE’s “Queencard.” She later revealed that she had received more than 10 advertising offers alone, which also made headlines.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.