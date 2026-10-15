Kang Kyun-sung says fiancée Yoo Ha-jin, 14 years his junior, worried, “Is something wrong with you?” after they abstained before marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] After revealing that he and his fiancée Yoo Ha-jin had abstained from sex before marriage, Noel member Kang Kyun-sung shared an anecdote about Yoo worrying about him.

Park Joon-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung appeared on Radio Star, a variety show on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), which aired on the 14th.

Kang, who is set to marry Yoo on the 30th, shared their love story and his feelings ahead of the wedding.

Kang said he and Yoo had briefly flirted with each other nine years ago. At the time, he was 37 and Yoo was 23.

He explained that he felt guilty about their age gap and cut off contact, but they met again nine years later through an introduction by an acquaintance and became a couple.

Kang said that, with their wedding approaching, there had even been speculation about a premarital pregnancy, adding, “We did not make love to each other.”

He added, “My fiancée felt the same way I did. We both wanted to remain abstinent until marriage.”

He also expressed his anticipation for life after marriage.

Kang called it “a true honeymoon” and said, “I’ve heard that if you enjoy a lot of things after getting married, your anticipation for married life decreases, but I have high expectations.”

He also said Yoo had worried, asking, “Is there something wrong with you, by any chance?”

Kang drew laughs with a joking remark: “I need to prove it to her soon...”

Kang also revealed how he prepared his proposal to Yoo. He said he wanted his fiancée to receive the proposal looking her most beautiful, so he sent Yoo to a salon under false pretenses and staged a surprise, presenting her with a mini dress he had prepared himself. Kang and Yoo are set to marry on the 30th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.