Ha Hee-ra’s “four miscarriages” changed Choi Soo-jong too... “I came to treat my wife better”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choi Soo-jong revealed that his wife, Ha Hee-ra, had suffered four miscarriages, and said the experience led him to cherish his wife and children even more.

Appearing on tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 14th, Choi said, “Hee-ra had four miscarriages,” adding, “Without going through that, I would have been like other husbands.”

“I would have simply been a male breadwinner who worked outside the home and took care of his family,” he continued. “Through the experience of miscarriage, I realized how precious children are and came to treat Hee-ra better.”

It was an admission that going through difficult times with his wife had made him realize how precious family is.

On the show, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra shared stories about their lives as a couple in their 33rd year of marriage.

Ha Hee-ra recalled that when she first saw Choi Soo-jong on TV, she was impressed by how naturally he smiled while acting. Later, when they happened to meet in the KBS lobby, she was mindful of their seven-year age gap and greeted him respectfully, saying, “We were just colleagues.”

Choi Soo-jong also shared an anecdote about his mother seeing Ha Hee-ra on TV and saying, “It would be so nice if someone like her became my daughter-in-law.” The two grew close while appearing together on several programs, including March of Youth.

They also shared their thoughts on their image as a “perfect couple.” Choi said, “It’s much better to live with that pressure. It seems to guide us in the right direction,” while Ha said, “I think it’s something to be grateful for.”

Ha Hee-ra revealed that she had once heard an absurd rumor that Choi Soo-jong would get drunk, hit her, and then do something special for her out of guilt.

She added that she told their children, “Whatever you hear, the mom and dad you see are the truth.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.