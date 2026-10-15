Seo In-young Bristles at Unexpected Comment About Extra Breast Tissue: “It’s Because My Chest Is Being Squeezed”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young was told by the production staff after putting on an outfit that extra breast tissue was visible.

Seo In-young laughed as she explained, “I’ve always had extra breast tissue, you know. It’s because my chest is being squeezed.”

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” posted footage of Seo In-young trying gyaru makeup and outfits in Tokyo, Japan.

After finishing her makeup, Seo In-young tried on three outfits. As she chose the first one, she said, “This one is Lee Hyori’s.” After putting it on, she heard from the production staff that extra breast tissue was visible.

Seo In-young bristled, saying it was because the outfit was tight around her chest, prompting laughter.

In the video, Seo In-young gradually completed her yamanba gyaru look as she changed outfits. At the makeup studio, she said she wanted a bold gyaru look. When dark foundation was applied to her face, she was surprised, saying, “It looks like I’ve been covered in clay.” She also couldn’t hold back her laughter when white eyeshadow, deep pink eyeshadow and thick eyelashes were added.

After putting on face decorations and a wig, Seo In-young looked in the mirror and expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I feel like I’ve found my face.”

Once she was out on the street, she felt self-conscious under people’s gaze and said, “I’m embarrassed.” But when she met a photographer, she struck a variety of poses and continued the photo shoot.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.