“I’m not the late Kim Hyun-yi”... Actor with the same name takes legal action after photo is mistakenly circulated as the deceased actor’s

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] After news broke of the death of late action actor Kim Hyun-yi, a photo of another actor with the same name was mistakenly circulated as though it showed the deceased actor, prompting the person affected to speak out about the harm.

The actor said they had requested that the posts be removed and would take legal action.

On the 14th, Kim Hyun-yi wrote on social media, “In connection with the news of the death of another person who shares my name, a photo of my face has been wrongly posted online and is being circulated as though it were a photo of that person.”

They added, “I am a completely different person from the individual in question,” and said, “Because of this, I am suffering serious harm and mental distress.”

Kim Hyun-yi said they had secured relevant evidence and were taking necessary legal action, along with requesting that the posts be removed.

They urged people, “If you have seen the relevant posts or have misunderstood the story, please be sure to understand that I am not the person in question,” and added, “Please refrain from sharing the misinformation indiscriminately so it does not spread any further, and report any relevant posts you come across.”

It was reported belatedly that late action actor Kim Hyun-yi died in a traffic accident last August while on the way to a shoot. SBS’s “Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia” and tvN’s “100 Days of Lies,” both of which the late actor had appeared in, aired memorial messages at the end of their premiere broadcasts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.