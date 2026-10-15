AHOF's Cha Woong-gi to become a weathercaster... to appear on JTBC's "News&"

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] Cha Woong-gi of the group AHOF is making the transition to weathercaster.

According to his agency, F&F Entertainment, Cha Woong-gi will appear on JTBC's news program "Morning&," airing at 7:30 a.m. on the 16th, and deliver nationwide weather forecasts and key weather information as a weathercaster.

Cha Woong-gi has captured fans' hearts with energetic performances onstage and shown off his quick wit as an MC and radio DJ. This time, through a news program where delivering accurate information is key, he is set to show a different side of himself, appearing calm and composed.

AHOF, of which Cha Woong-gi is a member, swept various award ceremonies after its debut, taking home a total of 15 trophies, and successfully completed its first Asia tour, proving itself to be one of the hottest rookie acts. The group recently wrapped up promotions for its third mini-album, "Run to You," to great success and is active in fashion weeks, university festivals, OSTs, and more.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.