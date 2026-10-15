‘Legendary’ Panic to Hold Solo Year-End Concert; Ticket Scramble Begins on the 15th

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The legendary duo Panic is returning with a solo concert.

Panic will hold the concert ‘Panic Is Coming Again’ for three days, from December 4 to 6, at the Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.

Panic debuted in 1995 and has released only four albums in total, but left a distinct mark on the history of Korean popular music with songs that combined experimentation and mainstream appeal, including ‘Snail,’ ‘Left-Handed,’ ‘UFO’ and ‘The Sea in My Worn Drawer.’ In April, the duo held its first solo concert in 20 years, selling out all four performances and connecting with approximately 5,300 audience members.

This year-end concert was arranged in response to the audience’s enthusiastic support, so a fierce ticketing battle is expected. Tickets will be available through Ticketlink starting at 8 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.