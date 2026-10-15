Solbi and Lee Kyu-han to marry next year, going from ‘Pursuing Old Encounters’ couple to spouses

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and painter Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han will marry next year.

According to a News1 report on the 15th, the two decided to marry based on their deep trust and confidence in each other. They recently held a formal meeting between their families and have reportedly started preparing for the wedding, including looking into venues.

The two appeared together last year on the variety show ‘Pursuing Old Encounters,’ which aired on KBS Joy, KBS2 and GTV. At the time, Lee Kyu-han asked Solbi, “If things work out here, would you consider getting married?” and showed how serious he was.

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of the co-ed group Typhoon, then worked as a solo singer and television personality. Since 2010, she has continued making art under her real name, Kwon Ji-an. In 2021, she received the Grand Artist Award at an international art awards event held in Barcelona, Spain.

Lee Kyu-han made his debut in 1998 in the MBC drama ‘Love and Success.’ He went on to appear in numerous dramas, including ‘My Lovely Sam Soon,’ ‘I Have a Lover’ and the ‘Rude Miss Young-ae’ series. More recently, he also appeared in SBS’s ‘The Haunted Palace’ and ‘The Judge from Hell.’

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.