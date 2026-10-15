Zion.T to release “In Yeonhui-dong” on the 15th... Can it follow the “Yanghwa Bridge” phenomenon?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The emotive artist Zion.T is set to release a new song, “In Yeonhui-dong.”

Zion.T will release the digital single “In Yeonhui-dong” at 6 p.m. on the 15th. The song grew out of his impressions and everyday experiences from living in Yeonhui-dong for several years, and was prepared with the hope of sharing new music at a concert being held for the first time in a while. Against the backdrop of quiet Yeonhui-dong late at night, Zion.T shares familiar moments from daily life with listeners.

Zion.T is an artist with an exceptional talent for taking a particular place or space as the subject of a song and unfolding his own narrative through it. His signature song “Yanghwa Bridge,” rather than portraying a pretty bridge over the Han River, presents it as his father’s workplace when he drove a taxi during Zion.T’s childhood, as well as a point along the way home. By layering his own story onto a familiar place the public actually passes through, he builds a sense of connection. The power of Zion.T’s music lies in presenting real places or situations anyone can picture, then adding his distinctive, almost casually tossed-off vocal style to make them sound like “a story that’s really mine.” That is why anticipation is building over whether “In Yeonhui-dong” will become another mega-hit.

Zion.T said, “From the sounds of crickets softly emerging during a late-night walk to the streetlights that somehow seem hazy, there’s no other neighborhood quite so peaceful and beautiful. Everyone should come by for a night walk sometime when you have time to spare. Enjoy the song, and see you at the concert!”

Zion.T will hold “Zion.T 2026 Live” at GS Arts Center on November 14 and 15.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.