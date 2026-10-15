“We met at 9 and got married at 24”... Big Naughty registers his marriage to his 10-year unrequited love while serving as a social service worker

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Big Naughty surprised fans by announcing his marriage unexpectedly.

On the 14th, Big Naughty wrote in a group chat with fans, “I wanted to tell you before people found out. There’s one more big piece of news before the end of this year. This may come as a surprise, but I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with the person at the heart of many songs, including ‘Vancouver’ and ‘Vancouver 2.’”

He went on to express his gratitude, saying, “Thanks to my fans, songs like those were able to reach the world, and I learned a lot from that.”

He also posted on his personal account, “We first met at age 9, and we got married at 24. I’m sincerely grateful to the person who has always been a great inspiration to me, and to all of you who love those songs. I wondered what I could give you, so I posted a song as a small gesture. I’ll return more mature after faithfully completing my service.” He also shared a video for “Vancouver 3.”

His agency, H1GHR MUSIC, said, “Big Naughty has already registered his marriage, and the two are now legally married.”

Big Naughty previously revealed that he had started dating a woman he had had an unrequited crush on for more than 10 years, dating back to elementary school.

Big Naughty first came to public attention after appearing on Mnet’s ‘Show Me the Money 8’ in 2019. He went on to earn widespread love with songs including ‘Vancouver,’ ‘Nostalgia,’ ‘Let’s Call It Love,’ and ‘Things I Believed Were Love.’ In September, he began alternative service as a social service worker.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.