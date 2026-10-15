Why Ha Hee-ra spoke up after 33 years about the “domestic violence” rumor involving her beloved Choi Soo-jong

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Ha Hee-ra personally addressed the absurd domestic violence rumor about her doting husband, Choi Soo-jong.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra appeared as guests on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 14th.

That day, Ha Hee-ra opened up: “I once heard from people around me a rumor that Choi Soo-jong would drink and get violent. I was so shocked.” She continued, “They said, ‘That’s why your husband does special things for you—because he feels guilty.’” She looked taken aback by the absurd rumor. Yoo Jae-suk, who heard this, couldn’t hide his amazement: “How do people make up things like that?”

Ha Hee-ra said, “As the children grew up, they could hear these things too, so I told them, ‘Whatever you hear, the truth is the mom and dad you’ve seen with your own eyes,’ and that put them at ease too.” She added, “Holding hands with my husband has become such a habit that we naturally hold hands even in everyday life,” celebrating the couple’s enduring closeness on their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Ha Hee-ra explained what happened back then: “When we went out holding hands as newlyweds, people would say, ‘You even hold hands when you go out,’ so I let go. Then they’d say, ‘Did the two of you have a fight?’” She added, “Holding hands was no good, but keeping apart was no good either.”

Ha Hee-ra added, “After that, we said, ‘Let’s not worry about it and just do things our way.’ No matter what we do, people see us through their own biased lenses. So it’s already been 33 years since we said, ‘Let’s just keep going like this.’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.