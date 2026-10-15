Solbi and Lee Kyu-han to wed: “Private wedding in April 2027”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han are getting married.

Jian Castle, Solbi’s agency, said on the 15th, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han have promised to become husband and wife, based on their trust and love for each other.”

The agency added, “The two recently met with both families and shared their intentions to marry, and they plan to hold their wedding sometime in April 2027.”

The wedding will be a private event attended only by both families, relatives and close acquaintances.

The agency said, “We would be grateful if you would offer warm congratulations and support to the two as they prepare for a new beginning in their lives. Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will grow together, serving as precious partners and as supporters and pillars of strength who help one another on their respective journeys.”

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of the co-ed group Typhoon. She also pursued an active solo career and began working as a painter under her real name, Kwon Ji-an, in 2010.

Lee Kyu-han made his debut in 1998 in MBC’s Love and Success. He earned recognition for his acting through a range of productions, including MBC’s My Lovely Sam Soon, MBN’s Graceful Family and SBS’s The Judge from Hell.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.