'Dispute with Ko Ji-yong': Heo Yang-im speaks out about how she's doing: “I'll show you my professional side on YouTube”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Heo Yang-im, a family medicine specialist embroiled in a legal dispute with former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong over matters including child support and visitation with their son, shared an update through a promotional post for her hospital.

On the 15th, Heo Yang-im asked people to share their diet-related concerns and experiences in connection with the hospital where she is chief director.

She said, “Tell me about any concerns or questions that have come up while dieting, as well as your experiences with diets you’ve tried yourself,” adding, “Based on the stories you send, I’ll make sure to show you my professional side on YouTube.” She said she intended to use YouTube content to talk about her work as a medical professional.

Earlier, on the 14th, Ko Ji-yong posted photos of everyday life with his pet dog on social media. He had previously drawn attention for looking so gaunt that rumors about his health began circulating, and his latest update showing him spending time with his dog also caught people’s attention.

Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. The three appeared on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman in 2017 and received much love from viewers. However, last July, the couple belatedly revealed that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two are currently pursuing legal proceedings over matters including child support and visitation with their son. Ko Ji-yong said he had filed for an injunction seeking to prevent interference with visitation and prohibit the posting of photos and videos of the child, while Heo Yang-im explained that she had filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation first.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.