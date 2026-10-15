Will There Be an H.O.T. (Highfive of Teenagers) 30th-Anniversary Concert? Moon Hee-joon: “In Talks for 11 Months”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] H.O.T.'s Moon Hee-joon says he has been talking with the members for 11 months about a full-group concert marking the 30th anniversary of their debut.

In the third episode of Tcast E Channel variety show “Seo In-young's Trend Know-It-All” (directed by Lee Ji-seon, produced by Studio Brave), airing at 9 p.m. tonight (the 15th), H.O.T. leader Moon Hee-joon, whose group is marking its 30th debut anniversary, appears as a student for the day and talks about “idols” with Seo In-young and Mimiminu in a cross-generational discussion.

Moon Hee-joon shares his thoughts on H.O.T. reaching its 30th debut anniversary and draws interest by mentioning that the members are discussing a full-group concert.

He says he has been talking with the members for 11 months about a 30th-anniversary concert this year. With little of the year left, questions are mounting over whether the concert will come to fruition.

A “Today's Idol Level Test,” pitting first-generation idol Moon Hee-joon against first-and-a-half-generation idol Seo In-young, will also put their pride on the line.

Looking at photos of junior idols, Moon Hee-joon effortlessly identifies their group names and agencies, showing his “SM dinosaur” side.

But when it comes to the members' names, he comes up with a string of wildly off-base answers, drawing laughs. As one quiz after another is put to him, he voices his frustration, asking, “Is this Family Entertainment Hall?” and sends the set into fits of laughter.

Seo In-young also shares behind-the-scenes stories from her days in Jewelry. She handled the harmonies in the group, and, recalling her role in its early days, she talks about the story behind her trademark hip-shaking move as well as how she came to get more lines, showing the candid wit of a senior idol.

The discussion also turns to how the K-pop market has changed. When the success of girl group RESCENE, which caught the algorithm's attention with the catchphrase “Geoje Yaho,” is brought up, Moon Hee-joon says the group did not become popular simply thanks to the algorithm; rather, members who already had skill and star quality got the chance to become known to the public. The story of singer WOODZ, who enjoyed a chart resurgence after videos of his performances drew attention during his military service, is also featured. On the arrival of virtual idol group PLAVE, he offers a distinctive perspective, citing the ability to maintain the same appearance over time as an advantage.

Outlandish cases from the K-pop boom are also revealed. The cast is astonished by stories ranging from a man who underwent more than 30 plastic surgeries to resemble BTS's Jimin to the controversy over a Chinese influencer who imitated BLACKPINK's Rosé. When the world-famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival comes up, Seo In-young declares her ambition to perform on its stage, saying, “After Waterbomb, you're next.”

Moon Hee-joon offers junior idols practical advice, telling them to manage their own money. He advises them as a senior idol that even those who earn a lot at a young age can run into difficulties if they do not develop sound financial habits. Seo In-young also stresses that singers should practice consistently and be able to perform live.

“Seo In-young's Trend Know-It-All,” a generational clash talk show where “original trendsetter” Seo In-young and “Millennial and Gen Z trend analyst” Mimiminu engage in an unrestrained battle of words over today's trends, airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel. It is also available on OTT platforms such as Wavve, Watcha, and U+tv Mobile.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.