“You were a woman from the start”... Lee Kyu-han and Solbi, set to marry in April, turn a variety-show confession into reality

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] As actor Lee Kyu-han and singer and painter Solbi announce that they will marry next April, candid conversations and the romantic tension they shared on a variety show in the past are being revisited.

On the 15th, a representative for Solbi’s agency said, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are planning to hold their wedding sometime in April 2027.”

The two, who had known each other as colleagues in the entertainment industry, appeared together on KBS Joy and KBS 2TV’s “Pursuing Old Encounters” (Omanchu), which aired last July, and showed their interest in each other.

At the time, Lee Kyu-han showed his interest by directly asking Solbi about marriage: “If things work out between us here, would you consider getting married?” Solbi replied, “At my age, of course I’m open to marriage.”

Solbi, too, seemed to be trying to gauge Lee Kyu-han’s feelings when she asked, “When did you start seeing me as a woman?” Lee Kyu-han opened up: “You were a woman from the start. I was sorry we didn’t get closer when we met on a variety show.”

Their mutual interest also came through in conversations with the other cast members. Solbi told the other female cast members, “Lee Kyu-han has sincere conversations in a ‘tsundere’ style, and I liked that about him.” Lee Kyu-han told the male cast members, “When I was with Solbi, I felt like I became a really cool guy,” setting hearts aflutter.

Solbi also revealed that during a 30-second eye-contact challenge with Lee Kyu-han, she felt his gaze gave her more certainty than ten words could.

Unfortunately, the two did not end up as the final couple during their time on “Omanchu,” but later became a couple in real life and promised to marry.

Meanwhile, according to Solbi’s agency, the families on both sides recently met and discussed the couple’s intention to marry. The wedding is planned as a private event attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

Congratulations are pouring in as Lee Kyu-han and Solbi, who are set to marry in April 2027, take the connection that began on television into married life.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.