What have they done to BTS’s Jungkook’s face?... Allegations that blemish-covered “reverse-retouched” photos are being circulated

Photo: Online community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] So-called “reverse-retouched” photos that maliciously distort the face of Jungkook of BTS are spreading indiscriminately online, drawing outrage from fans.

Recently, posts titled “Recent unretouched photos of Jungkook” spread rapidly across various online communities and social media platforms.

The released photo showed a close-up side profile of Jungkook at the airport last month, as he was there for an overseas engagement.

But in the photo, Jungkook’s skin looked rough, his pores appeared excessively prominent, and his face was grotesquely distorted and covered in red blemishes, shocking viewers.

It was a complete 180 from his usual appearance, known for porcelain-like skin and a clear, bright look.

Fans and internet users immediately raised strong suspicions, calling it “deliberate, devilish reverse-retouching.” In fact, original high-resolution photos and videos taken by various reporters and fans at the same location on the same day showed Jungkook with a smooth, clear skin tone and not a single blemish.

The allegation is that trolls churned out fake images by deliberately distorting the contrast and texture to damage Jungkook’s image and tarnish his reputation.

When the truth about the photos came to light, fans vented their anger, saying, “This is a smear campaign against his appearance that has gone too far,” “The manipulation is obvious when you compare it with the original taken that same day,” and “Trolls who tamper with a living person’s face should face strong legal action.”

Meanwhile, BTS, of which Jungkook is a member, is currently meeting global fans as it continues its successful world tour, “Arirang,” with performances across South America and elsewhere.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.