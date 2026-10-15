Lee Kyu-han to Marry Solbi, Then Parts Ways With Agency... A String of Moves Into Life's Second Act

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actor Lee Kyu-han is set to marry singer and painter Solbi, and it has also emerged that he ended his exclusive contract with his agency.

Solbi's representatives announced on the 15th that she and Lee Kyu-han would marry next April. News of their marriage drew attention as another entertainment-industry couple was set to form.

It also emerged that Lee had already parted ways with his agency, Hogiroun Company, last August.

Lee joined Hogiroun Company last April, but his exclusive contract expired in August, about four months later, putting him on the free-agent market.

Lee and Solbi first crossed paths through a TV program. They met on a dating reality show last year, became a real-life couple, and continued seeing each other off-screen, eventually reaching this milestone.

Their relationship also drew attention because they met after both had entered their 40s. As their on-screen romance developed into a real-life relationship and then marriage, congratulations poured in for the arrival of a “real-life couple.”

With the news of his marriage followed by reports that he had parted ways with his agency, Lee's recent moves have attracted even greater attention. People are also watching to see what choices he will make as an actor while starting a new family with Solbi next April.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.