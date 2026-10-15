Kim Ji-min, wife of Kim Jun-ho, finds someone else’s used “thing” in a motel robe... Her motel fantasy turns into a “rude shock”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Ji-min shares how, 20 years ago, she found “that thing” someone had used and left behind in the pocket of a motel robe.

“Simsa Sukso,” which premieres at 7 p.m. on Thursday the 15th on Channel S’s official YouTube channel, is a travel variety show that takes a thorough look—from check-in to checkout—at accommodations people used to visit just to sleep.

Combining the fun of travel with accommodation reviews, the show offers the three women’s candid assessments and tips for making the most of a stay—from hidden spaces to amenities—so viewers can get their money’s worth just by following along as the three women try things out firsthand.

When the conversation turned to accommodations, Kim Ji-min said, “I stayed at a motel during a regional performance 20 years ago. I didn’t usually have a reason to go to one, so I had a bit of a fantasy about it.” She added, “But there was ‘that thing’ someone had used and left behind in the robe pocket. After that, I started inspecting accommodations carefully,” leaving everyone stunned. She also made clear how much she trusts her husband, Kim Jun-ho. “Jun-ho, who went to Japan for ‘Dokbak Tour,’ gave me lots of great tips,” she said, sharing her excitement about Osaka, Japan.

Jung Yi-rang is an activity enthusiast who’ll throw herself into anything as long as the place has a good vibe. Hwang Bo-ra is a romantic who puts her mood that day first; one drink is all she needs. Kim Ji-min is a hotel-stay enthusiast who treasures the time she spends at her accommodation above all else. Though their travel styles are polar opposites, the three each have their own standards for the same accommodation, promising fresh perspectives on places to stay and unpredictable chemistry. Jung Yi-rang steeled herself, saying, “Bo-ra has tried lots of high-end things through her personal YouTube channel, and Ji-min is cautious and particular, so she can do a proper review of accommodations.”

Episode 0, released ahead of the trip itself, features the three women’s first pre-trip meeting.

When Hwang Bo-ra said, “I thought Ji-min would come to this meeting in full makeup, but I only put on BB cream,” Kim Ji-min shot back, “I just rolled out of bed. BB cream counts as makeup too.” Their playful bickering over whether BB cream counts as makeup as soon as they meet makes for laughs.

The conversation, ranging from marriage to parenting, builds anticipation for the trio’s unpredictable chemistry. When Kim Ji-min bluntly asked Jung Yi-rang, who has a son and a daughter, “Did your husband get surgery? Are you planning a third child?”, Jung Yi-rang was taken aback: “Do I have to reveal my husband’s private life here, too?” Hwang Bo-ra expressed her surprise, saying, “Kim Ji-min getting pregnant!” She then made an offbeat admission befitting a drinking enthusiast: “When I was pregnant, it was hard not being able to see anyone or drink.”

“Simsa Sukso” is released every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Channel S’s official YouTube channel, and will also be available on Channel S starting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.