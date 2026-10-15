Gary Spotted as an Enthusiastic Dad at His 10-Year-Old Son’s Sports Day, Competitive Spirit Soars Ahead of Events

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Gary drew attention after sharing a glimpse of himself attending his son Ha O’s sports day.

On the 14th, Gary’s wife, Kim Se-eun, posted photos on her social media with the caption, “Dad is giving it his all, too.”

The photos show Gary taking part in his son Ha O’s sports day. Gary’s focused expression ahead of the event for dads brought a smile, offering a glimpse of how enthusiastically he joined in for his son.

Also revealed was Ha O, who is growing rapidly. Smiling brightly as if enjoying the sports day, Ha O caught the eye with his striking resemblance to his father, Gary.

Meanwhile, Gary, formerly of Leessang, married Kim Se-eun, a non-celebrity who is 10 years his junior, in 2017, and they have a son, Ha O.

Gary previously appeared on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” alongside Ha O and received much love.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.