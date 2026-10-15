Solbi, who hoped for “two next year and three the year after,” announces marriage to Lee Kyu-han just a fortnight later

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The wish singer and artist Solbi made on her 42nd birthday is back in the spotlight following her marriage announcement.

Solbi, who had wished to “welcome next year as two and the year after as three,” is set to marry actor Lee Kyu-han in April 2027.

Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, announced on the 15th, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han have promised to become husband and wife, based on their trust and love for each other.”

The two recently met with both families to discuss their plans to marry. They plan to hold a private ceremony attended only by family members from both sides, relatives, and close acquaintances.

Earlier, on the 1st, Solbi posted on her social media account for her 42nd birthday: “I hope to spend this year’s birthday like this, and welcome next year as two and the year after as three.”

At the time, she drew attention by sharing her wish to marry and have children, along with updates on celebrating her birthday in Krabi, Thailand.

Solbi’s thoughts on marriage and having children have also come back into focus.

On KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired last August, she said she had frozen her eggs three years earlier and that, at the time, two years remained in the preservation period. She said pregnancy was not the only reason she was in a hurry to marry, but opened up about regretting that she had been unable to show her late father a spouse and child, and wanting to show her mother a partner and child.

At the time, Solbi said, “I’m taking the idea of getting married a little more seriously.”

With the marriage news following the wish she shared on her birthday, attention is also turning to the family life Solbi has envisioned.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.