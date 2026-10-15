Heo Anna’s neck lump visibly protruded; she ultimately had three-quarters of her thyroid removed: “I’m tired after surgery”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Yuna Jung] Comedian Heo Anna shared photos of herself at the time she underwent thyroid surgery.

On the 15th, Heo Anna wrote on her social media, “A lump was found in my neck early the year before last. After tests at the hospital, I was told it could progress to thyroid cancer, so I was admitted and had surgery.”

She added, “Maybe it’s because they removed three-quarters of my thyroid, but I feel tired even when I take a light walk, drive, or eat.”

Heo Anna also shared a selfie taken when the thyroid lump was discovered, along with photos from her hospital stay. The pictures drew attention because they showed a noticeable bulge protruding from her neck.

Heo Anna had previously discovered a lump in her thyroid in 2024 and underwent surgery to have three-quarters of the thyroid removed. She has since shared updates about still feeling fatigued in her daily life, prompting sympathy.

Meanwhile, Heo Anna married Oh Gyeong-ju, a former MBC comedian, in 2019, and is currently preparing for IVF treatment in hopes of having a child.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.