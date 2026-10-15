Lee Kyu-han’s ideal-type comments five months ago were a “spoiler” for his marriage to Solbi... “My ideal type is chubby and short-haired”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Lee Kyu-han is set to marry singer Solbi next April, and comments he made about his ideal type on a broadcast five months ago are drawing attention.

On the 15th, a representative of Solbi’s agency said, “Solbi and Lee Kyu-han plan to hold their wedding sometime in April 2027.”

As news of their wedding—announced without any dating rumors beforehand—made headlines, Lee Kyu-han’s comments about his ideal type from just five months ago are also drawing attention.

On SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” which aired last May, Lee Kyu-han described his ideal type in detail: “I’d like someone with a small, round face, a slightly plump figure, good skin, short hair, even teeth, a dimple on only one side, and eyebrows that aren’t too thick.”

After seeing an AI-generated depiction of his ideal type, Lee Kyu-han expressed satisfaction, saying, “That’s really my ideal type,” and, “I like the short-haired, announcer type.”

At the time, his remarks were seen as an honest confession about the kind of appearance he usually preferred. But after news of his marriage to Solbi broke, people noted that the ideal type he had described then closely resembled Solbi. Some online commenters speculated, “I guess he was dating someone back then,” and, “Was he thinking of Solbi when he said that?”

Lee Kyu-han and Solbi first met through KBS Joy’s “Seeking Long-Standing Connections Season 3,” which aired last year. They went on to become a couple and are now set to marry.

The couple plans to hold the ceremony privately, with only their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.