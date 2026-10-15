‘22-year-old’ Jang Won-young’s Home Is Like a Luxury Showroom, with a 200 Million-Won Sofa and 30 Million-Won Audio System

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] IVE member Jang Won-young drew attention after sharing glimpses of daily life featuring expensive designer furniture and stylish interior design.

Jang Won-young recently posted several photos on social media with the caption “my place, my peace” (my space, my peace).

In the photos, Jang Won-young is spending a relaxing time in a space believed to be a home. Wearing a gray off-the-shoulder top and matching pants, Jang Won-young showed off a doll-like appearance despite the natural styling.

The high-end furniture and distinctive accessories filling the space in the photos also drew interest. The white audio system behind Jang Won-young is a product of an Italian design brand, with an official retail price of 15,000 euros. That is roughly 25 million won, and prices in South Korea are reportedly between the upper 20-million-won range and the 40-million-won range, depending on the seller.

Another photo featured a vivid red sofa. The sofa Jang Won-young is leaning against is said to be the Dune sofa by French designer Pierre Paulin. A single module costs about 10 million to 11 million won, and the price can reach the 200-million-won range depending on the overall configuration, according to reports.

The photos also included lighting priced in the several-million-won range, sculptural objects, wall decor shaped like lips, and cherry-shaped accessories. The interior caught the eye by pairing high-end designer furniture with distinctive decorations to express a personal sense of style.

Jang Won-young also shared a gift received from luxury brand D. A ribbon bearing the brand’s logo was tied in Jang Won-young’s hair, and playful expressions added to the star’s signature lovable charm.

Jang Won-young’s considerable wealth had drawn attention before. In March last year, Jang Won-young reportedly purchased a luxury home for approximately 13.7 billion won entirely in cash in UN Village, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.