Ji Ye-eun calls out Lee Seo-jin’s dead-eyed stare: “You demoralize celebrities” (“My Genie Secretary”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ji Ye-eun finally voices her frustration at Lee Seo-jin, who watches her rehearse with a skeptical expression: “How am I supposed to dance when you’re watching me with that dead-eyed look?”

On the Friday variety show My Genie Secretary, airing on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 16th, viewers will see the trials and tribulations of Ji Seok-jin and Ji Ye-eun—the “Chungju Ji Clan”—as “my stars.”

On this episode of My Genie Secretary, the “Chungju Ji Clan” appears as “my stars,” set to perform at the Chungju Park Music Festival WITH GUGAK, which draws about 4,500 people a day. In a first for the show, the clan members go out to meet Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu themselves, turning the tables as the “my stars” who are meant to be waited on welcome their “my secretary” instead. And rather than the “thoughtful service” requested by their manager, they get an unexpected dose of blunt honesty, setting off a run of misfortune for Ji Seok-jin and Ji Ye-eun.

The secretaries then begin a full-on grilling of the Chungju Ji Clan. After watching the clan’s “AQUA” music video, Lee Seo-jin fires off a blunt reality check: “Did you shoot this on a cell phone?” Later, after seeing Ji Seok-jin’s terrible acting in his Hong Kong music video, he calls it “bargain-basement acting,” provoking Ji Seok-jin to snap back, “You’re bargain-basement secretaries,” according to reports.

The same atmosphere carries over to a neighborhood karaoke room where they go for a stage rehearsal. As the secretaries watch the Chungju Ji Clan rehearse with skeptical expressions throughout, Ji Ye-eun finally complains, “How am I supposed to dance when you’re watching me with that dead-eyed look?” The clan members reportedly grumble, “These secretaries really know how to demoralize celebrities.”

After a few twists and turns, the Chungju Ji Clan arrives at the festival, only to face another crisis. Before their performance has even begun, audience members are spotted folding up their mats and starting to leave one by one. To encourage the now-anxious clan, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu eventually take the stage themselves, introduce them to the audience and lend their support. Viewers are eager to see whether the secretaries’ surprise appearance can turn the mood at the venue around.

From the Chungju Ji Clan’s first visit to Chungju to the secretaries’ unfiltered grilling and the festival’s tense stage moments, the episode can be seen on My Genie Secretary, airing on SBS Friday the 16th at 11:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.