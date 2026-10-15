“Top instructors have put their retirements on the line”... ‘Teachers 3,’ the retake-exam survival show that shook even Jun Hyun-moo (Roundup)

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] What will be the outcome of a ‘retake-exam war’ on a whole new level?

An online press conference for Channel A’s ‘Teachers 3: The Retake Exam War’ (hereafter ‘Teachers 3’) was held on the morning of the 15th. Kim Seung-hoon, CP; Jun Hyun-moo; Jang Young-ran; Mimiminu; Jeong Seung-je; Yoo Dae-jong; and Kim Ji-young attended.

‘Teachers 3’ is the third season of ‘Teachers: Mission Grade.’ ‘Teachers: Mission Grade’ is an observational variety show that features top instructors giving students personalized learning solutions. The program has been praised for providing practical help to test-takers and their parents through the instructors’ metacognitive analyses and specific study methods, as well as for diagnosing and mediating communication problems in families whose rifts have deepened over academic conflicts and helping improve their relationships. It also received the Korea First Brand Award last year.

After a full four years of preparation, Season 3 is launching in a new format: unlike the previous seasons, it will be a survival competition with 100 students retaking the exam. Since the CSAT for the 2027 academic year is the last one before admissions reforms take effect, the repeat test-takers have no choice but to stake their lives on this “last chance.” Accordingly, the ultimate winner has been promised a huge reward: a full university scholarship.

“When I first met Jeong Seung-je while planning Season 1, he said he wanted to make a program that followed a year-long process, and that’s when planning began. (To take on a long-term project,) we needed a ratings base, so we started with a seasonal format. As our fan base grew and the teachers became more confident, we decided to devote ourselves to this project. We follow the participants from the moment they wake up until they go to sleep, filming everything like a documentary. Since we can’t predict what will happen and film in advance, there were many unexpected variables, but this is a challenge they’re staking their lives on, so we made sure to capture its sincerity,” said CP Kim Seung-hoon, introducing the program. He added, “We looked at sincerity and the likelihood that they would see it through. There were many stories of people who were desperate. Since the teachers, too, are taking part with their retirements on the line, we selected participants by prioritizing the students’ sincerity.”

“There’s a lot of content out there, but ‘Teachers 3’ is in a league of its own. As someone who actually retook the exam, it brought back memories. Retaking the exam is seen as a major failure in life—the first one many encounter at a young age. There’s no one to comfort them through it. At that age, college entrance exams are everything. Seeing their desperate eyes, I felt more heartbroken than I have watching any other survival show. I thought a second-chance round was needed when I saw young people come here for help with taking the first step in life, only to be eliminated. Even as an MC, I was deeply affected. ‘Teachers 3’ is a survival show, but there’s so much useful information that you might think, ‘If I’d known this, I wouldn’t have retaken the exam.’ Since the students who come here are so determined, I’m sure you’ll gain a lot from the process,” Jun Hyun-moo said confidently.

“When I first heard about it, I thought it was an absurd, unrealistic dream. I wondered if a survival game could really get repeat test-takers into college, but they actually pulled it off. I admired them and was moved. It’s the first survival show in Korea, the only one in Korea, and the first of its kind ever. Sometimes we film for 12 hours. It’s enough to make you want to pee in a chamber pot. Every minute and second is precious. There isn’t a single thing you can afford to miss,” Jang Young-ran said, making her case for the show.

There have also been changes to the MCs and teaching staff. Replacing Yoon Hye-jeong and Jo Jeong-sik, who handled the Korean and English learning solutions last season, new teachers Kim Ji-young, who is responsible for students achieving top grades in CSAT English, and Yoo Dae-jong, the sentence detective of CSAT Korean, have joined the show. Mimiminu, who previously offered admissions advice, has stepped up as an MC in place of Han Hye-jin.

“It feels like I’ve been promoted from admissions mentor to MC. I hope Season 3 will be a useful resource for students retaking the exam or considering it, and for their parents. I spent five years taking college entrance exams. But one friend who took on the challenge for 10 years—twice as long as I did—really stuck in my mind. The three teachers act as if they’re doing nothing, but there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. The subtle competition among the teachers also creates synergy,” Mimiminu said candidly.

“I accepted the offer the very day I received it. Many parents say Korean is a subject where scores don’t improve even after spending the price of a whole house, and students struggle with it, too. Since the solutions shown on TV don’t tend to be sustainable, I thought it was necessary to explain tips for Korean,” Yoo Dae-jong said.

“I hesitated because I’m not a top instructor, but I wondered how often I’d get the chance, as a teacher, to guide the lives of a select few students. So I decided to give it a try,” Kim Ji-young said.

Math instructor Jeong Seung-je, who became popular for his blunt advice, said, “If last season was about getting a handle on school grades, this time it’s an all-or-nothing showdown with their lives on the line.” He then joked, “I met Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young for the first time. I was surprised that their outward appearances were the opposite of what they’re actually like. We don’t really click,” showing off their bickering chemistry.

“I was worried at first. Yoo Dae-jong was really nervous, and Kim Ji-young kept cracking jokes—I could tell she wanted to test the waters. I wondered what these people were going to do and thought we were in trouble, but they found their footing from the second episode onward. They’re incredibly warm despite being top instructors. I could feel that they were determined to help the students succeed whether they passed or failed the exam,” Jun Hyun-moo said, raising expectations for the show.

‘Teachers 3’ premieres at 10 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of Channel A

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.