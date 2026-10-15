Go Woo-ri shares first glimpse of 7-day-old son, a spitting image of her husband: “Glad he looks so much like Dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Go Woo-ri, formerly a member of the group Rainbow, has shared her son’s appearance for the first time.

On the 14th, Go Woo-ri posted photos on her social media with the caption, “First look at our little bundle of joy.”

The photo shows Go Woo-ri holding her seven-day-old son and gazing at him. Watching him sleep peacefully in her arms with a faint smile, she conveys all the happiness and affection of a first-time mother.

The photo also captured her son staring intently at his mother as she filmed him, seemingly fascinated by her and adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Go Woo-ri said, “After wrapping up a hectic hospital stay, I’m now enjoying the peaceful but busy bliss of life at the postpartum care center.” She added, “Our Jun, whom I was so, so curious about, seems to look a lot like his dad.” She then added, “Phew, what a relief,” drawing laughs.

Go Woo-ri added, “The staff at the postpartum care center adore our Jun, and he’s doing well and staying healthy.”

Earlier, on the 7th, Go Woo-ri announced the birth, saying, “Our little bundle of joy was born healthy and with a very strong cry.”

Go Woo-ri married a businessman outside the entertainment industry who is five years her senior in 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.