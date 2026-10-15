Ki Sung-yueng’s Daughter Stunned by Second Aunt Who Doesn’t Know Lee Kang-in: “Is That Possible?”

Photo: Han Hye-jin’s social media/Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Sion, daughter of footballer Ki Sung-yueng, amused viewers by expressing disbelief at the reaction of her second aunt, who did not know Lee Kang-in (Atlético Madrid).

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “Kim Kang-woo KIMKANGWOO” showed Kim Kang-woo and his family visiting his wife’s family and his own family ahead of Chuseok.

In the video, Kim Kang-woo first met with his wife Han Moo-young’s family. Ki Sung-yueng, a footballer and the youngest of the brothers-in-law, warmly welcomed the family, and Kim also greeted his youngest sister-in-law, actor Han Hye-jin. The family of his second sister-in-law joined them later, and they enjoyed a meal together and spent a cheerful time.

The conversation turned to Han Hye-jin saying that she had gone on a family trip to Busan but had not seen “Bukang-i.” Kim Kang-woo was surprised and asked, “You didn’t see that article?”

But Kim Kang-woo’s wife said, “There’s someone even worse—someone who doesn’t know the news,” referring to her second younger sister. Kim Kang-woo’s son then said, “The second aunt doesn’t know who Lee Kang-in is.” Hearing this, Sion exclaimed, “How is that even possible?” and reacted with disbelief, making everyone laugh.

Kim Kang-woo also turned to his second sister-in-law and said, “Where do you guys live that you don’t know that?” sending the room into laughter.

Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the eldest sister of actor Han Hye-jin, in 2010.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.