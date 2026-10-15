'85-Year-Old' Kim Hye-ja Faces Renewed Health Concerns... Stage Greeting for Comeback Film Suddenly Canceled

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Hye-ja, 85, has once again sparked concerns about her health after canceling the stage greeting for the film 'Still Radiant' on the day of the event.

The team behind 'Still Radiant' asked for the public's understanding in a press notice at 12:46 p.m. on the 15th, saying, "The stage greeting before the press screening has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances."

Kim Hye-ja and director Song Il-gon had originally been scheduled to meet with reporters, but the cancellation was decided on the day of the event.

The cancellation came about four hours after a related press release was distributed that morning, announcing their attendance.

Only the stage greeting was canceled; the press screening and the press conference afterward will go ahead as scheduled.

At the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival on the 6th, Kim Hye-ja was seen walking with support from people around her and coughing several times, prompting reactions expressing concern about her health.

At the time, the film's representatives said Kim Hye-ja had only mild cold symptoms and that there was nothing wrong with her health. No connection has been confirmed between the cancellation of this onstage appearance and health concerns.

'Still Radiant' tells the story of Soon-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her close friend, with whom she shared the brightest years of her life. It marks Kim Hye-ja's return to the big screen after nine years and opens on the 21st.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.