Kim Se-ui, charged with defaming Kim Soo-hyun, says he’ll do more on YouTube if released; prosecution opposes bail

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon), has requested bail after being indicted and detained on charges including defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun. The prosecution strongly opposed the request, citing the possibility that he could further victimize Kim Soo-hyun through YouTube after his release.

On the 15th, the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, held the second preparatory hearing and a bail hearing for Kim Se-ui, who was indicted and detained on charges including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act.

That day, the prosecution took issue with the fact that Kim Se-ui had continued broadcasting on YouTube while in detention by sending letters to people outside.

The prosecution argued, “The defendant has broadcast by sending letters out and leaked court documents while in detention,” adding, “If released, he will make even greater use of the trial for YouTube broadcasts.”

In particular, it expressed concern that if Kim Se-ui were released on bail, he might portray his release on bail in his broadcasts as though it amounted to recognition of his innocence. The concern was that further defamation of Kim Soo-hyun or secondary victimization could occur while the trial is underway.

The prosecution stated that Kim Se-ui should not be granted bail and asked the court to impose a condition prohibiting YouTube broadcasts related to the case, even if he is released.

Kim Se-ui, for his part, pleaded that he had been treated unfairly and asked to be released.

Appearing in court wearing a light green prison uniform, Kim Se-ui was given an opportunity to speak and argued, “I have already been demonized by various media outlets because of my detention,” and “I am absolutely certain of my innocence in this trial, so I have no reason to flee.”

He also referred to a 15 billion won damages lawsuit filed by Kim Soo-hyun’s side against him and the family of the late Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Se-ui emphasized, “An apartment worth more than 10 billion won has been placed under provisional attachment,” and, “I have no risk of fleeing, if only to protect my precious family and the apartment, which is an asset.”

Kim Se-ui’s side claimed that threats to his safety in the detention center had kept him in solitary confinement for more than four months, and that he was also having difficulty receiving treatment for panic disorder. It also said his elderly mother had postponed surgery because he was detained.

Kim Se-ui also claimed that he was actually a victim of defamation. He said, “I have been branded as the person who fabricated nonexistent KakaoTalk messages between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, and the defamation against me is serious.”

Kim Se-ui was indicted on charges of spreading false claims through YouTube broadcasts, press conferences and other means from March to May last year, including that the late Kim Sae-ron had dated Kim Soo-hyun for about six years starting when she was a minor, and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay a debt had caused her death.

He is also charged with using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate the late Kim Sae-ron’s voice and thereby defame Kim Soo-hyun. Kim Se-ui denies the allegations.

Kim Se-ui had previously sought a citizen-participation trial, but the court decided to exclude that option.

The court concluded the bail hearing that day and plans to resume the preparatory hearing at 10:30 a.m. on the 28th. No decision has yet been made on whether to grant bail.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.