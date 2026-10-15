“Jeon Hyun-moo will be next to get married after me”: Kang Kyun-sung’s romantic intuition kicks in... Kim Jang-hoon says, “I’ll take myself out of the running”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Jang-hoon, who appears on “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” reveals the special reason he turns down even appearance fees for middle school festivals and gives students scholarships out of his own pocket.

In episode 16 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 16th at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Kstar, Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwak Tube (Kwak Jun-bin), who have sought out a special kalguksu restaurant in Gyeongju, enjoy a lively food chat with their “food buddies,” Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung.

That day, the four enjoy kalguksu made according to a 21-year tradition at a tiled-roof restaurant surrounded by mountain scenery, serving up a “healing mukbang.” Along with the meal, Kang Kyun-sung shares his love story with Yu Ha-jin, who is 14 years his junior, from their first meeting nine years ago to their dramatic reunion. In particular, Kang says, “I proposed a few weeks ago. (When proposing,) the bride-to-be has to look her prettiest...” and reveals the full story behind a proposal marked by an extraordinary level of consideration, something never heard before. Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Jang-hoon are genuinely impressed, saying, “We learned something today.”

Newlywed Kwak Tube, on the other hand, shares a rather different proposal story: “I focused on surprising [my wife]. Thankfully, she did cry.” Kim Jang-hoon jokes, “How about hiding the ring in sundae-guk? Then while she’s eating, the bride-to-be might say, ‘Is this a piece of pork stomach?’” Jeon Hyun-moo immediately reacts with a disgusted “Oh, come on!” prompting Kim to snap, “You’ve never once agreed with your big brother,” and show off their bickering chemistry. Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung shares his rosy hunch, saying, “I think Hyun-moo hyung will be the next one to get married after me,” and explains his reasoning. But Kim Jang-hoon says, “Order doesn’t matter; I’m taking myself out. Judging by the odds, you have to assume I won’t get married,” delivering a thoroughly self-aware assessment that makes everyone burst out laughing.

After the lively marriage talk, Jeon Hyun-moo asks, “How have things been since the ‘Soopteunhoon incident’?” Kim Jang-hoon surprises everyone with an update: “Things have actually taken off. Lots of teenagers come to my concerts.” He goes on to say, “I got three offers for university festivals, but six for middle school festivals. Then my old habit kicked in again, and I started giving the kids scholarships.” His confession about why he even turns down appearance fees and gives scholarships out of his own pocket moves everyone.

Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwak Tube’s Gyeongju “healing food trip” with the two warm-hearted men, Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung, can be seen in episode 16 of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 16th at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.