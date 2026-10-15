Flare U: “Eliminated from Boys II Planet, almost gave up, but...”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Flare U’s coming-of-age story starts now.

Flare U is a duo formed by Kang Woojin and Chuei Li Yu, who received strong support on Mnet’s “Boys II Planet.” Following their first mini-album, “Youth Error,” they have released their second mini-album, “Lovehood,” which portrays the feelings of a boy awakening to love, continuing to tell stories of youth.

Chuei Li Yu explained, “I was worried that a love concept might be far removed from the kind of youth we had imagined, but I wanted to show you the many different sides of youth, one by one. Youth is having a clear idea of what you want to do and showing passion for it.”

They may seem nothing but bright and cute, but Flare U is a team that has experienced many ups and downs. Kang Woojin played in a band in high school before rediscovering his potential as an idol through “Boys II Planet,” while Chuei Li Yu, as a foreign member, went through many difficulties adapting to an unfamiliar Korea. They made it all the way to the final debut battle on “Boys II Planet,” standing out for their looks and talent. But just when it seemed they had grasped their shining dream, both sadly suffered the bitter disappointment of elimination.

Kang Woojin opened up: “There were many times when I didn’t know what direction to take. Whenever I felt I had forgotten why I started singing, I asked the adults around me for advice and watched videos of artists I admired to remind myself of my original resolve. I also decided to try ‘Boys II Planet’ after people around me advised me that it was better to give it a go while I had the chance. I thought debuting as an idol was the right thing to do for the fans who had supported ‘Idol Kang Woojin,’ and that it would be a good experience for me, too. We’re a team made for our fans.”

Chuei Li Yu recalled, “I came to Korea alone and became an idol trainee, but since there was no guarantee I could debut, I even thought I might have to give up. I went through a lot of uncertainty. Then, luckily, I got to compete in a survival show. Even when things seemed to be going well, my ranking dropped, and I felt hurt twice. I felt I had truly done my best and there was nothing more I could do, so I was going to return to my hometown. But, luckily, I ended up debuting.”

Flare U says they still share a close friendship with the other contestants on “Boys II Planet.” Now that they have left the program and are pursuing their own paths, they cheer on one another’s endeavors. Their affection has also deepened for the fans who continued to believe in and support them throughout the survival show and even a year later. They constantly push themselves, reflecting on how they can repay the fans for the overwhelming love they have shown them.

The song that grew out of that is their new title track, “Your Season Is Coming.” A synth-pop song that blends lyrical vocal melodies with a warm, retro sound, it sings of the memories and excitement they shared.

Kang Woojin said, “I still have a lot to work on, and so much to do that I don’t even have time to lose my way. I’m doing my best at the things I need to do right now. I’m also practicing whenever I have time because I worry that my skills need to keep improving. The performance for this title track is the same. Since we’re a duo, we have a lot of choreography for the two of us. In the bridge, there’s a move where I write something on my older bandmate’s hand and he shows it to the camera. If we change the message at each music show, I think it’ll be something fun for fans to look out for, so the bridge could become the standout moment.”

“Lovehood” will be released at 6 p.m. on the 14th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; Photo courtesy of FNC Entertainment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.