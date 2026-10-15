Flare U: “An album filled with love; our goal is No. 1 on music shows”

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] The “youthful duo” Flare U sings of a dazzling season of emotions.

Flare U is making a comeback with its second mini-album, Lovehood.

Flare U, a duo consisting of Choi Rip-woo and Kang Woo-jin, debuted in May with its first mini-album, Youth Error. True to the group name, which means “the moment when two glimmers meet to form a single light,” the duo weaves into its music the process of two young people with distinct personalities and sensibilities coming together to create a brighter, singular light. They made a big impact from the moment they debuted.

With the members’ already-proven talent and visuals from Mnet’s Boys II Planet, along with a coming-of-age story, Youth Error showed exceptional momentum, selling nearly 100,000 copies on its release day alone, according to the Hanteo Chart. Now, five months later, they are showing another face of youth with Lovehood.

Kang Woo-jin said, “Since this is our first comeback, expectations for our debut album and comeback album could be different, so I felt we had to show an even better side of ourselves than we did at debut. We spent much longer recording and worked much harder on the choreography. I really want to show our fans through this comeback that we’ve grown into a different version of ourselves.” Choi Rip-woo said, “Since it’s our first comeback, it feels different from our debut album. We also contributed a lot of ideas. While preparing, we really wanted to show it to everyone as soon as possible.”

Lovehood is an album that captures the poetic sensibility of a boy encountering the new emotion of love for the first time. Its title track, “Neoui Gyejeori Chajawa,” is a synth-pop song that blends lyrical vocal melodies with a warm, retro sound.

Kang Woo-jin said, “Baegilbam, Neoui Gyejeori Chajawa and Window View were candidates for the title track, but Neoui Gyejeori Chajawa was the one that caught my ear the most and made me want to hear more. The people at our company really took our voices into account.” Choi Rip-woo said it was “a genre I personally like.”

As they were once again singing about young love, following their debut song, the duo gave considerable thought to showing clear growth and building a world of their own as Flare U.

Kang Woo-jin explained, “While Youth Error showed romantic love in a straightforward way, this title track can branch out within the broader theme of love to include parent-child love, friendship and much more. Personally, on our first album, I felt I was singing somewhat mechanically, following directions and focusing on technique. This time, I think the detailed and delicate expressions come through much better.”

The album also includes six tracks in total: the trendy-sounding “Baegilbam”; “Pulse Alarm,” which incorporates a real alarm sound as the signature sound of a malfunction; the pop track “Madly in Love”; “Window View,” which captures the most sparkling feeling of the early stages of a relationship; and the R&B track “Jamshi Neoreul Ijeoseo,” among others.

Male duos have not been a common sight in the Korean music industry. Fly to the Sky and UN were active in the 1990s, but since then it has been difficult to find male duos with a distinct identity; at most, units from some groups have gained popularity. Flare U, however, has a harmonious blend of Kang Woo-jin’s vibrant vocals and Choi Rip-woo’s refined tone, paired choreography that makes sophisticated use of the open space onstage, and a fully developed world built around the two members’ friendship, solidarity and growth. These are distinctive strengths and a powerful weapon in an idol market dominated by large, multi-member groups.

Kang Woo-jin said, “Our strength and weakness is that there are just two of us. My older bandmate’s voice and mine fill each other out, and I think the synergy with the dancers, whom we genuinely consider part of our team, really shows onstage. My older bandmate and I have different tastes in food, personalities and languages, so at first we argued and thought it would be difficult. But we kept talking, and as time went by, we gradually started to find our rhythm.”

Flare U is embarking on an unrelenting sprint toward the top.

Choi Rip-woo said, “I hope we make it onto the charts. I also want us to clearly convey the stories we want to express and build the Flare U brand.” Kang Woo-jin said, “I’d also like to come in first on a music show. And our goal with this album is for listeners to think about the kinds of love they’ve experienced and discover a love of their own.”

Lovehood will be released at 6 p.m. on the 14th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of FNC Entertainment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.