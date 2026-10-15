“H.O.T.'s Jang Woo-hyuk assaulted and verbally abused”... Former employee who made the allegations acquitted again in defamation appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim, identified only by surname, who had alleged being verbally abused and assaulted by Jang Woo-hyuk, formerly of the group H.O.T., was acquitted once again.

A hearing to deliver the appellate verdict in Kim's case was held on the 15th before the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Appeals Division 2-1, presided over by Judge Jeong Seong-gyun. Kim had been indicted on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation).

That day, the court found Kim not guilty, as it had at the first trial.

The court rejected both the charge of defamation by stating false facts and the charge of defamation by stating true facts. It ruled, “Even considering the additional testimony and statements submitted by the prosecutor at the second trial, it is difficult to conclude that it was clearly proven that Kim's claims were false to a degree that would overturn the lower court's ruling. Given the victim's (Jang Woo-hyuk's) social standing and influence, Kim's revelations clearly served, in part, the public interest. Even if some secondary purpose or intent was mixed in, it is difficult to conclude that the sole purpose was to disparage him.”

In June 2022, Kim posted allegations about Jang Woo-hyuk on an online community. Kim claimed that Jang hit Kim on the back of the head while they were traveling by taxi during a business trip to China in 2014, and that in 2020 Jang struck the back of Kim's hand and swore at Kim in a broadcasting station waiting room.

Jang countered that all of Kim's claims were untrue and that, in the broadcasting station incident, he was the one assaulted by Person A. He also filed a complaint against Kim on charges of defamation.

However, the police found it true that Kim had been assaulted and verbally abused by Jang in 2014. They considered the 2020 assault at the broadcasting station to be a false claim and referred Person A's case to prosecutors.

Prosecutors sought a fine of 2 million won for Kim.

However, the first-trial court acquitted Kim, saying, “Kim's account of the harm, which was detailed and consistent, is more credible than Jang Woo-hyuk's statements, given Jang's superior position in the employment relationship and other respects.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.