'Pretending to vomit blood’ prank draws a flood of criticism... Pregnant Kim Ji-min swiftly deletes skit with husband Kim Jun-ho

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Jun-ho’s prank video involving his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, sparked controversy, and Kim Ji-min has deleted the video.

On the 13th, Kim Ji-min posted a video on her social media along with the message, “Oh! My God!! What is this!!! I won’t step over my husband. I repent.”

In the video, Kim Jun-ho acted as if he had collapsed face-down on the floor. A red liquid that looked like vomit was placed in front of his face, making the scene seem real.

When Kim Ji-min saw this, she initially looked startled, but soon brought over a dishcloth and started wiping the floor. She sprayed cleaning solution and even lifted Kim Jun-ho’s head to continue cleaning. After finishing up on the floor, Kim Ji-min left her collapsed husband as he was and walked away, bringing the skit to an end.

After the video was posted, netizens were divided in their reactions. Some criticized the prank as inappropriate because it could startle pregnant Kim Ji-min. Some netizens commented, “The baby might be startled,” “It’s hard even to bend over when you’re pregnant, so I wish they wouldn’t pull pranks like this,” and “Get some sense.”

Others, however, saw the skit as part of the comedy. Netizens expressed contrasting views, saying, “Why take comedy so seriously?” and “Comedy is just comedy.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min has now deleted the video.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.