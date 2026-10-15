“It is difficult to deem the allegation that Jang Woo-hyuk committed assault false”... Employee who made the allegations also acquitted on appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] A former agency employee who went public with allegations that singer Jang Woo-hyuk had verbally abused and assaulted them was put on trial for defamation and was also acquitted on appeal.

On the 15th, Criminal Appeals Division 2-1 of the Seoul Western District Court dismissed the prosecution’s appeal against Kim, who had been indicted on a charge of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act.

Kim was therefore acquitted on appeal, following the acquittal at the first trial.

The court found that it was “difficult to say that the allegation of assault had been clearly proven false.”

Regarding the charge of defamation through the disclosure of facts, the court also found that there had been an awareness of the public interest, given Jang Woo-hyuk’s status and influence.

In June 2022, Kim posted on an online community, saying that they had previously been verbally abused and assaulted by Jang Woo-hyuk.

Jang Woo-hyuk filed a defamation complaint against Kim, saying the allegations were untrue, and prosecutors brought Kim to trial.

The court at the first trial acquitted Kim. Prosecutors appealed the decision, but the appeals court also found the original ruling sound and upheld the acquittal.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.